The Leech Lake Tribal College is committed to providing quality higher education that is grounded in Anishinaabe values. The mission is defined by the Seven Grandfather Values and it is with these values in mind that we came to a decision as to how to proceed for the upcoming semester as we continue to weather the COVID Pandemic.
Beginning with the fall semester the Leech Lake Tribal College will operate in a modified fashion. The majority of classes will be offered online. Some classes will operate in a hybrid fashion, that is there will be some classes and/or labs that will meet on campus during the semester on a very limited basis. And there are some classes which, by their very nature, must meet on campus. Those classes are identified in the schedule as to which classes are offered as Online, Hybrid or On-campus.
“Needless to say, we are taking every precaution to ensure that anytime a class meets on campus, that strict health and safety guidelines are in place and stringently adhered to. We will be requiring that students can come to campus ONLY for classes that they are enrolled in, or by prior appointment with the office that you are visiting. We are also mandating that all students must wear masks while on campus and we will be strictly enforcing social distance protocols,” said Tribal College President Raymond Burns.
“I strongly urge you as a student to get in contact with your advisor and student services to figure out what is best for you in the upcoming semester. Even if you’re not enrolled, talk to us and we can give you advice as to what will work out best for you and your academic career.
“This is not something that any of us signed up for. And for you, as students, this represents a major change in your expectations of college life. We understand and want to do as much as possible to make this experience as productive and rewarding as possible. But we are doing this to ensure the safety and health not just of you, and not just for our staff and faculty (although those are considerations to be sure), we are doing this for the health of our families and our communities,” Burns continued.
“And, when it is safe for us to open up campus and have everyone return, we will gladly welcome you back to campus and greet you with open arms. So, like almost every other college, we will be operating mostly online for fall semester. Please consult our schedule and your advisor for more information and details. And if you’re new to Leech Lake Tribal College, don’t hesitate to contact anyone in student services for more information about the College and what to expect in fall semester,” the presudnet added.
