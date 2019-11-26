Author Michael Bazzett visited Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School last week and read to some of the students.
Author Michael Bazzett visited Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School last week and read to some of the students. He has translated the Mayan creation story, “Popol Vuh,” into English poetry.  Bazzett read the students a few parts from the creation and a journey into the underworld.  He also read a bit in the original language. Photo submitted

