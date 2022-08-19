ST. PAUL — As students and families prepare to head back to school in the fall, a new effort across state agencies will make school meals available to approximately 90,000 additional students.

More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled to receive free meals at school. This new expansion of free meals for students is a result of the state applying and being accepted to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pilot program this year.

