Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch announces the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022.

The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20  $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.

