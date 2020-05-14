Graduation for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Class of 2020 will be held May 22 at 7 p.m. at Moondance east of Walker on Hwy. 200. In case of inclement weather will be moved to May 23.
A “drive-in movie theatre” type of graduation will be held with one family per vehicle. No others will be admitted.
Graduates should wear their caps and gowns for the ceremony. The ceremony will include student speakers and the presentation of diplomas. Students will individually walk across a stage and receive their diplomas while the audience views the presentation from their vehicles.
A photographer will take pictures of each graduate and copies will be available for parents. KQ 102 will be carrying the radio broadcast live and Leech Lake TV will be live-streaming the event.
Families are welcome to start parking their single vehicle anytime after 6:30 p.m.
The Walker Joint Fire Department and Walker Police will lead the parade back to WHA and around town afterwards.
Graduation guidelines
Based on Graduation/Commencement Celebration Guidance from Minnesota Department of Health and communication with local officials.
• Each household should be in a separate car; carpooling does not comply with social distancing.
• People with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc.) should not attend — no matter what.
• Attendees should remain in their individual cars.
• If attendees are in cars with the windows up for the entirety of the ceremony, cars may park immediately adjacent to one another.
• Individuals may not walk to the ceremony or participate outside of vehicles.
• Each senior will have one vehicle with his/her family in the vehicle with windows rolled up.
• Attendees should remain in their vehicle with the exception of the senior when their name is announced to come to get their diploma.
• Graduation should be brief.
• Nothing can be passed between vehicles or households.
• No portable or public bathrooms will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.