The Minnesota Telecom Alliance announced that they received 123 scholarship applications from across the state and one winning student is from Park Rapids.
Morgan Koppelman was selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation, according to David Arvig of Arvig.
Koppelman will be graduating from Park Rapids Area High School and plans to attend the University of St. Thomas. She is the daughter of Lisa and Ben Koppelman.
In awarding the scholarship to Morgan, David Arvig said, “We’re happy to have this chance to make an investment in this students’ college education. Rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our leaders of the future. It makes us all proud at Arvig when one of the statewide winners is from our area.”
The Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance, a trade organization based in St. Paul representing over 44 telephone companies and cooperatives in the state.
Headquartered in Perham, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television, phone and security services. Arvig is proud to support the rural communities it calls home by providing funds to schools through its School Partnership Program, scholarships, and donations to projects that enhance our local communities. Visit arvig.com for additional information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.