Four Minnesota high school students have been selected as the 2020 Triple ‘A’ Award state scholarship recipients.
Established in 1988, the award, popularly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, recognizes high school seniors from across Minnesota for their achievements in the classroom, the arts/activities and athletics. To qualify for the award, students must have a 3.0 or better grade point average and participate in League-sponsored athletic and arts/activities program.
League member schools are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for the award. Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving the League’s administrative regions and a committee of educational, athletic and arts/activities leaders.
The 2020 Triple ‘A’ Award state scholarship recipients are Christopher Borash, Royalton; AnnaGrace Nelson, Cambridge-Isanti; Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; and Kindra Peterson, Underwood. Each student will receive a $4,000 scholarship.
“We are proud to recognize and honor these well-rounded student achievers,” said Jody Redman, League Associate Director who oversees the Triple ‘A’ program. “They have demonstrated excellence, hard work, and commitment in academics, the arts/activities and athletics and are leaders in their schools and communities.”
Since its inception 1988, more than 15,000 students have represented their school in the Triple ‘A’ Program. M Health Fairview and the Institute for Athletic Medicine sponsor the Triple ‘A’ Award program, which is now in its 32nd year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.