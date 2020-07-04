Through the sponsorship of local community leaders, The Ambassador Company will be providing “My Favorite Book” to area 6-year-olds.

The beautifully bound gift book speaks to positive character-building traits such as the importance of family, taking personal responsibility, the need for kindness and compassion, the value of cooperation, honesty and gratitude, and why self-respect and respect for others is so important. The book also includes a strong anti-bullying message.

“My Favorite Book” is being distributed to thousands of children in hundreds of communities statewide.

Local sponsors of “My Favorite Book” are First National Bank North of Walker, Shafer Excavating, Aspen Construction and Orton’s.

The volume is being distributed by WHA Elementary School and Immanuel Lutheran School. Area home-schooled six-year-olds may pick  up a copy by contacting their local community distribution agencies.

