Through the sponsorship of local community leaders, The Ambassador Company will be providing “My Favorite Book” to area 6-year-olds.
The beautifully bound gift book speaks to positive character-building traits such as the importance of family, taking personal responsibility, the need for kindness and compassion, the value of cooperation, honesty and gratitude, and why self-respect and respect for others is so important. The book also includes a strong anti-bullying message.
“My Favorite Book” is being distributed to thousands of children in hundreds of communities statewide.
Local sponsors of “My Favorite Book” are First National Bank North of Walker, Shafer Excavating, Aspen Construction and Orton’s.
The volume is being distributed by WHA Elementary School and Immanuel Lutheran School. Area home-schooled six-year-olds may pick up a copy by contacting their local community distribution agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.