The Laporte Education Endowment Fund is still here and active, ready and able to continue contributing to enhancing Laporte students’ and teachers’ educational experiences.
Though LEEF maintained a low profile during months of pandemic-induced uncertainty, it has been reinvigorated and inspired partly due to the memory of Nancy Booth, one of its co-founders and charter members and former Laporte teacher.
Nancy’s efforts in 1998, along with those of other founding members and the help of Northwest Minnesota Foundation, resulted in the creation of a fund that continues to enrich education of Laporte students. Since 1998, thanks to donations ongoing from community members, former students, and some area organizations, the fund has grown, and combined with contributions from the Laporte-Benedict VFW and the Tonia Johannsen Memorial Fund, has provided over 130 scholarships. In addition, funding has been provided for playground, classroom and athletic equipment, as well as field trips, athletic camps and visiting artists.
LEEF was awarded a Community Philanthropy Award from NWMF in 2006 for its efforts. Northwest Minnesota Foundation director Mark Hewitt stated that “The foundation and people of Laporte know that a legacy of caring and commitment will help the area’s youth to become citizens who are contributing to a secure future.”
Upon Nancy’s death this past July, her family suggested that memorials in her honor be made to LEEF. These generous people, friends, family, former students, many who wished they had been her students, added more than $5,500 to the fund she helped create. Nancy’s influence will continue as LEEF continues to help prepare today’s students for an evolving future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.