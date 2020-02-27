Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig and Cass Lake-Bena students recently enjoyed a moccasin game practice.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  and Cass Lake-Bena students recently enjoyed a moccasin game practice. Both schools are forming teams to compete in local events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments