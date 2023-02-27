BEMIDJI — The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.
The annual scholarship is dedicated to qualified students who have graduated within Northwest Minnesota, who are pursuing their junior or senior year in post-secondary education or post-graduate study through a college, university, or other accredited non-profit technical or vocational education/training institution or program; majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for students entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering, or aerospace.
Eligibility requirements
• The student must have graduated from a school district within the NMF service area, which includes Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and 12 counties: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
• The student must intend to enter their junior or senior year or post-graduate program, majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering, or aerospace.
• Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship but is not an eligibility requirement.
• The student will have a minimum of a “B”, or its equivalent, grade point average, and demonstrate a willingness to earn a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.
• Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship; scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.
Application process
Applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org. Click on “Scholarships” on the home page. A completed application includes providing transcripts and two letters of recommendation, as well as a short essay regarding the student’s non-work experience, internships, and/or community involvement. Deadline for the scholarship is May 31.
If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to support the Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, please visit www.nwmf.org.
NMF believes Northwest Minnesota offers boundless opportunities. Our strength is connecting people, places, and possibilities.
