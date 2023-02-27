BEMIDJI — The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.  

The annual scholarship is dedicated to qualified students who have graduated within Northwest Minnesota, who are pursuing their junior or senior year in post-secondary education or post-graduate study through a college, university, or other accredited non-profit technical or vocational education/training institution or program; majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for students entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering, or aerospace.

