BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) invite  member teams, family and community members to the annual conference championship and this year’s game, “Destination: Deep Space.”

This year’s championship will be hosted by Team #3277 ProDigi and will take place at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls Oct. 26. The doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremonies scheduled to begin at 8:45. Championship rounds will begin around 4 p.m. with the event wrapping up at 6. Admission is free and open to the public.

Many of the best teams in the region will be in attendance, including all three reigning Minnesota State High School League champions and five teams that qualified for last years world championships.

The conference consists of 26 teams across the northern part of the state, along with one team from North Dakota. These teams come from the communities of Northwood (ND), Warroad, Deer River, Grand Marais, Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Cass Lake-Bena, Thief River Falls, Pine River-Backus, Alexandria, Badger,  Bemidji, Blackduck, Upsala, Frazee-Vergas, Little Falls, Bigfork, Babbit, Stephen-Argyle, Pequot Lakes, International Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Kelliher, Red Lake and Swanville.

To learn more about the NMRC or our member teams, visit the website NMRConference.org under the “Members” tab.

