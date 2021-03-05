BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) receives a new trailer for a mobile robotics field to be deployed across Northern Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota.
There are many different challenges that high school robotics teams in our region face annually. One of the largest of these is geographic isolation compared to their peers in central Minnesota. The NMRC covers more than 35,000 square miles and stretches from Hatton, ND to Grand Marais. We have members as far north as International Falls and we dip as far south as Upsala.
For the vast majority of our teams access to a fully functional robotics field other than during competition is virtually nonexistent. Up until last year there was only one field in Minnesota, that a team could possibly get access to year round. This field is owned and operated by one of our founding member teams, 3102 — the Tech-No-Tigers in Nevis.
For the past seven years the Nevis HS team has worked diligently to help area teams by giving them access to their field throughout the season. They have hosted both a kick off event and a scrimmage prior to the competition portion of each season. This allows teams to get on the field for the first time in almost nine months. For the past three seasons they have transported, set up, and run their field for teams to practice on during large scale regional robotics competitions in both Duluth and Grand Forks. The large scale event in Duluth has had as many as 124 teams from around the world in attendance in each of the last few years.
In an effort to assist team 3102 in their charitable work and potentially increase field access for area teams the NMRC is excited to unveil the very first Mobile Robotics Field Trailer in Minnesota. This trailer will house and transport the Nevis field throughout NMRC territory and beyond.
This new trailer will have a long lasting effect for everyone involved with our programs. The trailer will provide permanent housing for the field when not in use and will save dozens of volunteer hours a year by limiting loading and unloading of the field. It will also ensure increased field life with far less wear and tear from unnecessary handling, which is a good thing considering the $30,000 investment it would take to replace it.
Other time savings include the windshield time that was being incurred by the field host team. Many teams do not have access to a trailer, let alone multiple trailers to transport both their robot and supporting equipment as well as an entire field. The coaches from Nevis were known to have transported the field to an event site, unload it, and then return back home to pick up all their team’s gear as well, effectively doubling their time on the road.
Ultimately however the NMRC’s goal is to not only support these existing efforts but to potentially expand upon them. This means moving the field around to several different communities throughout the NMRC during the season if a suitable space can be secured for its set up. Increased access for our teams will help level the playing field and reduce any potential negative impact on teams simply due to their geography.
If you would like more information about this NMRC project or other general information, visit our website at NMRConference.org or contact is via email at nmrconfernce@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.