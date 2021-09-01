When Laporte School opens next week, students won’t be required to wear face coverings or masks inside the school and facilities, though they are recommended.
That decision was made during a special meeting Aug. 24, when the school board approved the 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan.
The new plan, which also includes health and safety protocols; guidelines for reporting symptoms and exposure; quarantine and COVID testing; bus transportation; food service; the school day; cleaning; and facility alterations, was the only item on the agenda.
Of the dozen or so community members who attended the meeting, most spoke against a mask mandate, but the first person to address the board was in favor of the masks, asking why masks will only be recommended but not required.
Board Chair Jessica Howg said they want to leave it up to families to decide if they want their child to wear a mask at school.
The man once again spoke, stating masks were required last fall when school began. “Right now the seven-day average is higher than it was last fall. It’s affecting younger children. Why not start that way and see how it goes?. Why not be better safe than sorry? Let’s try and slow the spread as much as possible. If things are looking great a couple weeks from now, absolutely, let’s get rid of them,” he said.
“You’re the one’s who are going to vote on this. If we do this and it keeps a child from getting sick — great. But if you require no masks and a kid gets sick and dies, that’s on you. It’s not hurting our children to wear a mask.”
The next several people spoke out against a mask mandate, with some stating that the masks or face coverings don’t work or do more harm than good; and that it’s hard to understand or hear someone with their mouths covered.
After Howg asked if anyone else had something to say, a parent spoke in favor of the masks, stating wearing a mask and limiting his interaction with people has worked for him. “It is a parent’s choice. Raise your kids how you want. Me personally, my kids will wear them for their safety.”
Superintendent Kim Goodwin then read the entire plan aloud, which is just over three pages long. At the end of the plan, in big bold letters, was the sentence, “This plan is subject to change.
Board member John Seegmiller said he would like students to wear masks until they get to their desks. “That way it doesn’t interfere with their education, their facial expression, whatever. But if you’re in the hallway and you’re in close contact, my recommendation would be to wear masks.”
George Taylor spoke about how masks mandates are going up in Bemidji and Park Rapids, and how a 5-year-old child from the Twin Cities just recently died. “The students’ safety and education is No. 1, and I worry about that.”
“As the superintendent, I’m very worried because we don’t have mandates. I know you don’t want the government telling you want to do. I get that. If I close the school down there’s no staff, there’s no child care. There’s no meals. There’s no distance learning. Everything has been taken away and there’s no money coming in to provide that,” Kim Goodwin said about the State mandates that were implemented last school year.
“I told some of my staff that I hope that you all laugh at me in May. I will eat crow if nothing happens. But if it does, you parents have to be ready, because there’s nothing I can set up to help you. If we have eight to 10 teachers out, like we did last year, I have to close school, and I can’t give you child care and meals. I’m worried about that.”
Goodwin went to say that she will follow this policy. “I will do everything I am directed to do by the board. I will do everything to keep the school open and to keep the children safe. But please know, there are no mandates to help you parents if I have to close this school down, or three classrooms, or whatever.”
When it came time to vote for the plan, Stefanie Smith and Joe Jorland voted in favor, with Holly Wright and Seegmiller both voting no. Taylor thought for a few seconds before voting yes, as did Howg.
Both the Board and Goodwin reminded everyone that the plan is always subject to change if there’s an outbreak in the school.
