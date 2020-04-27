BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) announces the 2020 Conference All-Academic Team.

The NMRC All-Academic Award program recognizes the academic excellence (based on GPA) of participating High School students with in the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference. To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) for this current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 9-12.

In addition to the GPA requirement a student must meet all varsity level “Lettering” requirements set by their team or school district as well. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis.

The conference consists of 26 teams across the Northern part of the state along with one team from North Dakota. These teams come from the communities of Northwood (ND), Warroad, Deer River, Grand Marais, Nevis, Cass Lake-Bena, Thief River Falls, Pine River-Backus, Alexandria, Badger, Bemidji, Blackduck, Upsala, Frazee-Vergas, Little Falls, Bigfork, Babbit, Stephen-Argyle, Pequot Lakes, International Falls, Crosby-Ironton, Kelliher, Red Lake, and Swanville.

To learn more about the NMRC or member teams, visit the website NMRConference.org under the “Members” tab. There are 103 students from 17 different teams represented on the third annual All Academic Team.

Team 3102 The Tech-No-Tigers Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Seniors: Megan Geraedts, Madeline Mitchell, Sierra Wroolie, Chase Munn, Cole Mastley, Kaia Dunham, Emily David, Michael Wegscheid and Anna Hennagir

Sophomores: Megan Lindow, Gabby Cairns and Rayna Wood

Freshman: Sarah Boettcher

Team 3134 The Accelerators Cass Lake-Bena

Senior: Sharon McGuire

Juniors: Victoria Jensen and Johanna Westlund

Sophomore: Mackenzie Stoebner

Freshman: Caraira Jensen

Team 3275 The Regulators Cass Lake-Bena

Senior: Xavier Fournier

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments