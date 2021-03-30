In the 16 games the Northland boys won this season, they shot the ball extremely well.
That was not the case March 24 in the Section 7A semifinals as they struggled to knock down threes in a 60-51 loss at Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and their two bigs guys didn’t come out of the game and didn’t give us a chance to get any rebounds,” said Coach Chris Carlson.
The Eagles shot better than 50 percent from two-point range, but were only 9-27 from behind the arc.
Harris Carlson did have a historic nights as he became the second Northland player to join the 1,000 point club this season. The senior, needing just six points to reach the milestone, was able to do it in the first half on his way to a 16-point performance.
Also in double figures were Alec Wake with 14 points and Nathan Johnson scored 10. Johnson led with five rebounds, and Wake had three assists and three steals.
Aiden Carlson finished with six points and Carson Johnson added five.
Corey Warwas led the Spartans with 22 points.
Northland trailed 28-20 at the break and fell behind by as many as 16 points in the second half.
“We managed to cut the lead to four and had the ball, but we missed a shot. We had our chances and we had the momentum,” the coach said. “There was also a stretch where we would score and we couldn’t get a stop. But we still had a good season.”
The Eagles finish the season with a 16-5 mark, and for the third straight year are the Section 7A Academic Champions.
Two nights later, Deer River beat the host Spartans 60-42 to claim the section championship and a berth in the State Tournament.
