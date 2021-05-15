Northland Community Schools has selecting Terri Shepard as the 2020-2021 Educator of the Year.
“Receiving recognition like this is a wonderful feeling and achievement that helps me to understand that I am appreciated by those I work with, as much as I appreciate them,” said Shepard, who has served the students and families of School District 118 for 30 years. “I feel so honored to receive this award. Thirty years has brought so many amazing memories and lifetime relationships. I have learned that in your career and family life you get out of it what you put into it, but it’s the people — friends, colleagues, students, and families — that make this job so worthwhile.”
In her time at Northland, Shepard had the opportunity to wear many hats. Besides being the school social worker, she was also responsible for prom, student leadership, coaching, PBIS and many other things.
“Working here has allowed me to indulge my passion — working with students — and they have made the long hours of commitment so worthwhile,” Shepard said.
“To the families of the district, I am now working with the children of many of my former students, and the connections, bonds and relationships I have built with families and staff are things that I treasure daily and will carry with me beyond my life at work,” she said. “I would like to thank my family for supporting me in my career. I feel blessed to have a supportive husband and four amazing children, two of whom attended school here. My sacrifices have been their sacrifices, and they have never wavered from long hours and long car rides.”
