P.E.O. Chapter CY of Walker is pleased to announce that Nicole Nelson, daughter of Troy and Ann Marie Nelson of Akeley, has been approved to receive the coveted ELF loan from P.E.O. International. The ELF loan lends money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education.
Nicole grew up in the area and graduated from Nevis High School in 2019. Because of her love of learning and caring for others, she decided to go into nursing. She received her Associate of Arts degree in 2019. She plans to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica. Nicole plans to continue on to graduate studies to become a nurse practitioner.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women and helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organization in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org or contact Michelle Cribb 218-232-2401
