BEMIDJI — Area high school students age 16 or 17 are encouraged to enter the Paul Bunyan Communications Essay Contest for a chance to attend the 2022 Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. June 1-5, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.
Students interested in attending the Youth Tour need to submit a short essay, no more than 500 words in length, on why they would like to attend the Youth Tour. Students must be 16 or 17 years of age and in high school with their parent/guardian a member of Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative.
Entries can be dropped off at the Paul Bunyan Communications office in Bemidji or Grand Rapids, or they can mailed to Paul Bunyan Communications Essay Contest, 1831 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601
The deadline for entries is March 4.
The trip features a comprehensive overview of the telecommunications industry, including careers in telecom, the critical role telecommunications plays in rural America, and how legislative and regulatory decisions affect the industry. The tour allows youth to meet with members of Congress who represent rural constituents. They also participate in educational sessions about the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Students visit some of the nation’s most historic sites, including Mount Vernon, the Smithsonian Museums, and a beautiful night tour of Washington D.C.
All attendees of the 2022 FRS Youth Tour will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and follow all current NTCA protocols related to health and safety. You can see the current protocols at https://www.ntca.org/events-education/education/health-safety-protocols The covid policies are subject to change and registrants will be notified as quickly as possible.
“We hope that by providing our youth with the very latest in technology like Internet speeds up to 10 Gig, as well as exposing them to cultural and educational opportunities such as the FRS Youth Tour, our youth will remain in and become active members in our rural communities,” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor.
The Foundation for Rural Service is dedicated to informing and to improving the quality of life throughout rural America. Each year, it organizes the Youth Tour, designed to educate rural youth about the telecommunications industry and the federal political process. The FRS is a subsidiary of the NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association of which Paul Bunyan Communications is a member.
Paul Bunyan Communications has participated in sending a local high school student to the Youth Tour for over 25 years.
