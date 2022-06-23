Each year the Community of Minnesota Resorts (CMR) offers scholarships to qualified high school, current undergraduate or technical school students. The scholarship funds are made available to children and grandchildren of CMR members.
For the 2022 academic year, the CMR announces that Rachel Pitt of Bailey’s Resort on Kabekona Bay has been awarded one of three $750 scholarships.
The winners were chosen based on their academic achievement, community service, and overall character. Applicants were also asked to draft an essay about how living and/or working at a resort has shaped their character and future.
“I am pursuing a comprehensive major of business management and marketing and I would like to someday own and run my family’s resort. My experience at Bailey’s Resort has taught me to multi-task, work hard, problem-solve and shown me how to communicate effectively with the public,” Rachel said. “Each of these skills has been useful to me throughout my college career thus far and will continue to make an impact in my life beyond college. In my first two years at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, I have been able to join multiple organizations and clubs while also taking a full class load because I have been taught the power of hard work and how to do so in an efficient manner. After college I will have the experience and confidence to succeed in my career as I plan to enter the management field. Growing up at my family’s resort has shown me what it takes to be in charge of a business and its employees, which I hope to do in my future career, after college graduation.”
