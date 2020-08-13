The Council of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack will host a retirement reception Aug. 29, 1-3 p.m., for beloved Pastor Judy Gustafson (Thompson-Reitz).
Pastor Judy is retiring after 10 years of compassionate, grace-filled service to the St. Paul’s congregation and the Hackensack community.
The reception will be held in the Memorial Garden-lawn area to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required.
Members of St. Paul’s and community friends are invited to share their best wishes with Pastor Judy. A basket for cards will be available. Those who wish to mail a card can send it to Pastor Judy in care of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 307, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Pastor Judy’s final Sunday at St. Paul’s will be Sept. 6. During the COVID 19 pandemic, services have been and will continue to be broadcast live on St. Paul’s Facebook page.
