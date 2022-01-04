Each year the Walker Rotary sponsors the Rotary Reading Challenge at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School, and this year’s theme is “Read and Rock Around the Clock.”
Each grade level set a goal related to reading. Progress will be tracked on a bulletin board that students see as they walk to Phy. Ed. or the lunchroom.
As grade levels progress on their goal, the clock hands on the bulletin board will move.
The challenge started Nov. 15 and will end Feb. 25 — spanning 12 weeks.
Each month students will receive an incentive that connects to reading. These incentives are sponsored by local area businesses, in conjunction with the Walker Rotary.
“We are very excited to see our growth throughout this challenge. A big thanks to the Walker Rotary for partnering with us once again,” said Elementary Principal Jill McGowan.
The incentive for the month of November was reading buddies. They are small stuffed animals that students can read to, that could sit on a desk or hang on a backpack.
The incentive for the month of December was finger flashlights. Students used these to track their reading and read in the dark.
