BEMIDJI — Welcoming in the New Year, Yvonne “Vonnie” Sundberg was the first resident of Sanford Health’s senior living campus in Bemidji to recently receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A resident of Neilson Place for the past 10 years, Vonnie and her neighbors within the long-term care community were recently offered the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Over the past year, Vonnie not only experienced the pandemic as a senior living resident but also as a mother with her daughter providing patient care at the Woodsedge campus. Excited to receive the vaccine, Vonnie shared during her vaccination that she is hopeful for the future it offers.
Following protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Sanford Health Woodsedge campus partnered with the Good Samaritan Society and Walgreens to assist with safely administering the vaccines to residents within the comfort of their own rooms.
Once Sanford Bemidji receives the approval to proceed from the Minnesota Department of Health, the senior living campus hopes to begin offering the vaccine to residents within its assisted living communities — Trillium, Windsong and Baker Park — in the near future, as well.
