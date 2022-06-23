The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met June 13 to recognize a teacher, prepare for upcoming school board elections and to report on new safety protocols for next year.
The board recognized Steward Wilson, who received the Section Speech Coach of the Year award. “He is an indispensable part of the speech community,” said Principal Ryan Jensen. “His reach is felt not only in Walker but in the surrounding areas with his unselfish support of any and all coaches looking to grow this activity that he loves.”
Three WHA school board seats will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Board chair and two director seats now held by Barb Sherman, Nancy Freeman and Jarrod Mankie respectively.
Superintendent Brian Dietz reported that new safety protocols for next year will be implemented to enhance safety regarding infrastructure and WHA campus grounds. The gymnasium entrance will have a kiosk that will be staffed by a district employee to make sure that everyone entering the building should be there and that they get to where they need to go. There will be a further evaluation of school grounds to look at other ways to increase security as well.
Principal reports included the late bus golf scramble fundraiser, a pow wow held June 1 and a fundraiser that raised money for WHA shop teacher Greg Kosbau, who is facing some health issues.
An academic honors banquet was held May 18 where several seniors and underclassmen were honored by the Lions Club. The senior scholarship award ceremony was held May 25 when more than $148,000 was awarded to students.
In other business the Board:
Approved resignations including Coleena Bibeau, Dean of Students; Kevin Skaja, first-grade teacher; Brea Naeseth, softball coach; John Schliauter, baseball coach; Jana Oatis, payroll specialist; Samantha Stock, accounts payable.
Approved new hires including Carly Willette, elemenatary instructor; Cheri Henne, custodian; Dan Craven, boys’ basketball coach; Ben Offerman, speech coach; Kathryn Benjamin, volleyball coach; Abigail Rister, elementary instructor; Cody Stenenson, K-12 instructor; Steven Ware, ASD consultant; Jim Cronk, transportation director; Jeremy Digiovanni, Athletic/Community Ed director; Levi Capesius, speech coach; Ellen Hill, controller/accountant.
Renewed the WHA membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
