Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School Principal Jill McGowan reported at the October 14 School Board meeting she was appointed to the Sourcewell Advisory Council, to help evaluate their teaching model.
The board was also told that McGowan and High School Principal Ryan Jensen participated in the Sourcewell Leadership Academy that partners with principals throughout the state.
McGowan also reported a visit by Dr. Phil Warrick of Marzano Resources in early October gave teachers an overview of how the differing levels of Sourcewell’s teaching model works.
Staff from Royalton Elementary visited WHA to see the Sourcewell teaching model in action as they consider the program for their district.
McGowan also attended the Elementary School Principal’s Association legal seminar to discuss the latest legislative session and how it affects WHA.
Superintendent’s update
Eric Pingrey reported Sourcewell presented a proposal to their board to spend $300,000 on a level four facility for special education at WHA.
Pingrey said that school board member Vicky White was elected to represent WHA at the state legislature.
Refinancing of investment bonds
The board approved a motion to refinance bonds that were purchased a decade ago, which should save the tax payers significant money.
Steve Pumper, vice president of PMA Financial Inc., presented the financials to the board at a savings of more than $40,000 over life of the bonds.
WHA/Park Rapids hockey agreement
A memorandum of understanding with the Park Rapids School District to continue the joint hockey programs for two seasons through 2021 was approved.
Indian Ed report
Michael Anderson reported that Mathew Cobb was hired to offer Ojibwe language lessons.
Talking circles for ninth- and 10th-grade girls are in full swing.
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be visiting the school, but no date yet.
Parent surveys have been sent to families, and the school should have results in November.
Consent agenda
The board accepted the retirement of soccer coach Hank Scheinhost.
It also approved hiring Israel Moe, junior high school boys’ basketball coach; Randall Morrison, junior high girls’ basketball coach; Rusty Uscola as Robotics Coach; and Cindy Nelson as an ALP teacher.
Donations
A $500 donation from Bank Forward was accepted for playground equipment, and a $500 donation from the Walker American Legion for the milk fund.
New contracts
The board also approved a contract with Tad Gravett for Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. Also approved for a new contract was Community Education/Activities Director Travis Hensch.
Staff lane changes/continuing education
Kellie Morehouse, from BA plus 10, to MA; Patty Hendricks, from MA to MA plus 10; Char Gray, from MA to MA plus 10; Karrie Ehlenfeldt, from MA plus 10 to MA plus 20; Kevin Skaja, from BA plus 10 to MA 2; Kristine Sorenson, from BA plus 20 to BA plus 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.