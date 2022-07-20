The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met July 11 for a brief meeting to move the district’s agenda through the summer and to prepare for the 2022-23 school year.
After the meeting, school board member Blake Nordin announced that he would be stepping down in December. His seat will be on the ballot this fall to fill the remaining two years of his four-year term. His seat will be listed as a “special election.”
Three other school board seats will be on the ballot this fall. These are all regular four-year terms.
The three seats on the ballot are currently held by Barb Sherman, Jarrod Mankie and Nancy Freeman. The filing period for candidates begins Aug. 2 and ends on the 16 for prospective candidates.
WHA Business Manager Sue Ostlund reported that there is $7 million in the district’s general fund account. Ostlund said it’s a great position to be in to begin the school year.
Superintendent Brian Dietz also commented on the district’s positive budget position. “It’s a good time to be in this position,” said Dietz. “We’re in for some tough times ahead,” with possible increases in gas and electricity costs in the coming months.
Dietz also mentioned that the Back to School edition of the WHA newsletter will be coming out soon. New staff member profiles will be coming to WHA will appear in the newsletter. Dietz also reported there are several positions still need to be filled at the school.
In other business the Board:
Approved resignations including Doug Schultz, football coach; Olivia Thornburg, choir; Hope Schmitz, second grade teacher; Brianna Byam, spec. ed.
Approved new hires including Thomas McIver, dean of students; Megan Yeats, attendance secretary; Janet Stein, AP/purchasing.
Approved a donation from Tour of Minnesota Bike Group for $522.
Passed a resolution approving the 2022 long term facilities maintenance 10 year plan. The plan includes replacing some expensive roofing which is why the board is planning to try and cover the cost proactively.
In 2022 some of the maintenance costs included environmental health and safety management, fire safety, physical and other hazard mitigation to name just a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.