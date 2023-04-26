The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met April 17 to discuss yet another search for a school superintendent.
The discussion led the board to utilize the Minnesota School Board Association’s help with the search for an interim superintendent as well as a full search. A typical search for a superintendent would begin later in the year, hence the need for a possible interim.
Dietz, who came to WHA from the Centennial School District (Circle Pines), is leaving WHA just under two years into a three year contract for a new superintendent position with the Chisago Lakes School District. Dietz’ resignation is effective June 30.
A contract for a school resource officer was also discussed. The contract is still being finalized before the position is posted.
High School Principal Tom Cooper reported that a course in personal finance, with college credit, will be offered next fall for juniors and seniors, along with a class titled On Course, where the focus will be skills for a career and college readiness.
American Indian Education Director Janelle Johnson announced there will be a public hearing for the Title VI and Impact Aid grants, May 10 at the school. The next American Indian Parent Association Committee meeting will be May 24, 5:30 p.m. at the school for those that would like to attend.
In other business the Board:
Approved resignations including Alyssa Lissick, Special Ed; Lisa Gorick, UNLC teacher; Steven Ware, consulting.
Approved new hires including Alyssa Lissick, preschool teacher; Nicholas Mutchler, elementary teacher; Taunya Nicholson, elementary teacher; Tamara Tienter, elementary teacher; Lea Stang social studies; Kevin Voeller, business; Lindsey Slavin, special education; Marci Boes, administrative assistant; Steven Ware, special education; Brian Manderfeld, custodian; Matt Thole, custodian.
Accepted a donation from Lillian Aird for the Wolf Pack Pantry, $100.
