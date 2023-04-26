The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met April 17 to discuss yet another search for a school superintendent. 

The discussion led the board to utilize the Minnesota School Board Association’s help with the search for an interim superintendent as well as a full search. A typical search for a superintendent would begin later in the year, hence the need for a possible interim. 

