ST. PAUL — Four Senate Republicans held a press conference Monday to propose a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would put parents in the driver’s seat of their kids’ education.
After years of COVID restrictions and distance learning, children are struggling to meet basic educational goals. The proposal aims to get kids back on the right track by increasing school transparency, disclosure, and accountability to parents.
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, presented a bill that states schools must not withhold information about their child’s well-being or education and requires schools to have a regular system for notifying families of activities at school. It applies to both public and charter schools and serves as the cornerstone of parental rights for the proposal.
“It is the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children,” Eichorn said. “We have seen the rights of parents eroded over time and replaced by heavy-handed bureaucracy. If we want to improve education in Minnesota, then we need schools that are transparent, accountable, and give parents a seat at the table. Our Parents’ Bill of Rights empowers moms and dads to have a voice in our children’s education.”
Two bills aimed to increase transparency in the classroom are part of the proposal. Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, has a bill to require access to each class syllabi made available to parents within the first two weeks of the educational term.
“Parents have the right to know what their kids are being taught,” Benson said. “It is imperative our schools have a well-planned and transparent curriculum. This legislation affirms what many educators are already doing and allows parents to have the information necessary to help decide what education option is best for their child.”
Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, has a broader curriculum review bill that requires schools to make all instruction materials available to parents, without cost. It requires the school to allow for reasonable accommodation for alternative instruction if a parent objects to the content, without penalty to the student. The school is not required to provide alternative instruction.
“Children are most successful when their parents are engaged and involved in their education. Period,” Gazelka said. “Unfortunately, Minnesotan parents are being shut out of the classroom by teachers and administrative bureaucrats who think they know best. We need to get parents back in the room, and this legislation reaffirms the importance of their involvement in the process.”
After parents across the nation spoke up with curriculum concerns, Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, responded with a bill to prevent doxing of parents’ home addresses. The bill makes clear a parent or other citizen may not be forced to provide an address or contact information in order to participate.
“It is a parent’s absolute, fundamental right to be actively involved in what is taking place in their child’s school,” said Chamberlain who is chair of the Senate Education Committee. “They cannot be shoved to the sidelines, bullied or have information withheld from them. That’s happening far too often these days, and we hear the parent outcry loud and clear. This is going to protect their rights.”
In addition to increasing transparency and accountability, Chamberlain introduced a bill to provide for Educational Savings Accounts. These accounts allow parents to set aside money to pay for tutoring, tuition, and other support services with a tax-preferred account, something that could significantly help students struggling with COVID-related learning loss.
“Parents have the right to decide the best school for their children, and that right should not be dependent upon race, income or zip code,” Chamberlain said. “With the last few years of disruption, students need this flexibility now more than ever. Each family should be empowered to help their kids succeed in the ways they most need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.