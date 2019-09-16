STAPLES — New Energy Equity, Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) and Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) have successfully completed their solar schools project to develop six solar arrays, totaling 1.5 MW, for Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes school districts and Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples campuses.
These three projects in central Minnesota will reduce each school’s carbon footprint by 1,420 metric tons of C02, while providing discounted and predictable electricity costs over the next 25 years.
The public is cordially invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and presentations to celebrate this achievement. The ceremony will be held Sept. 26 at Pine River-Backus High School from 2-4:30 p.m.
Project partners include Xcel Energy Renewable Development Fund, Minnesota Public Utilities, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Region Five Development Commission, Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, REAL Solar Design-Build, Sourcewell, New Energy Equity LLC, Minnesota Power, Brainerd Public Utilities, Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, Widseth Smith Nolting, Kandiyo Consulting, and numerous valued local contractors.
About Region Five
Enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties is the mission of Region Five Development Commission. Resiliency, inclusion and collaboration are guiding concepts in achieving mutually shared goals that continue to evolve with local municipalities, state, federal, philanthropic, non-profit and social advocacy agencies. Visit www.regionfive.org to learn more.
