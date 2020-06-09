Walker Sons of the American Legion Historian Tony Sauer presents the SAL $1,000 Scholarship to Brianna Raddatz.
Photo by Mackenzie Raddatz

Walker Sons of the American Legion Historian Tony Sauer presents the SAL $1,000 Scholarship to Brianna Raddatz. Raddatz was one of 51 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School seniors who recently graduated.

