Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School received several hundred books from a grant through Sourcewell in Staples, recently. The books are circulating among students in English classes.
“We are so happy to be circulating books among students who love to read books that are interesting, lively, and colorful,” said English teacher Chris Chastek, who is responsible for writing the grant from Sourcewell that brought the books into the school.
Chastek had a little help from former media specialist, Adell Bridgeford and Northern Lights Library Network Executive Director Kathy Enger.
“While so much information is only an online search away, we are finding that students still like to get their hands on books to read. We’re grateful to Sourcewell for the opportunity to get books into the hands of students at Walker High School,” Enger noted.
In addition to sharing books, a trainer from eLibrary Minnesota will visit the high school to teach students and teachers how to use eLibrary Minnesota, an online resource that is free to all Minnesotans at https://elibrarymn.org/
While access to resources on the Internet provide a wide range of information, eLibrary Minnesota actually gives access to knowledge or databases with peer reviewed journal articles containing scientific data, and to magazines and newspaper articles that publish material that has been fact-checked.
All Minnesotans have access to eLibrary Minnesota free of charge at https://elibrarymn.org/
