The Minnesota Department of Health announced new health equity grants for preschoolers.
Working toward greater health equity is a key priority for the State of Minnesota, and a novel partnership with members of American Indian communities and communities of color seeks to accelerate that work with a new grant program focused squarely on improving outcomes for children in these communities.
The Community Solutions for Healthy Child Development grant program is a new approach where members of American Indian communities and members of communities of color play a lead role in selecting grantees based on the needs of children identified in their communities. The grant program will award approximately $1.5 million each year ($750,000 from the Preschool Development Grant) from state fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2023. The Minnesota Legislature made the funding available during the 2019 legislative session.
The grantees will be providing various services to the community to improve early childhood development for communities of color and American Indians. Some of the proposed projects include doula support for expecting and postpartum women and families, preschool services, culturally specific home visiting and parental support, parenting classes, connecting community to traditional practices and healing. All the initiatives are in partnership with community and made possible through secular and faith-based community organizations, volunteers and dedicated staff.
