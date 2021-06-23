NDSU honor’s list
The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students to its spring semester 2021 President’s Honor list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The honorees include Trevor J. Johnson of Longville.
MSU-Moorhead dean’s list
Minnesota State University Moorhead announces the following students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list with a 3.25 or higher GPA:
Michael Cincoski, Pine River, computer information technology
Tyler Duclos, Walker, advertising and public relations
Erin Tooker, Akeley, elementary inclusive education
Madisson Trowbridge, Pine River, music education
Ethan Stute, Laporte, broadcast journalism
