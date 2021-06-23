NDSU honor’s list

The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students  to its spring semester 2021 President’s Honor list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The honorees include Trevor J. Johnson of Longville.

MSU-Moorhead dean’s list

Minnesota State University Moorhead announces the following students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list with a 3.25 or higher GPA:

Michael Cincoski, Pine River, computer information technology

Tyler Duclos, Walker, advertising and public relations

Erin Tooker, Akeley, elementary inclusive education

Madisson Trowbridge, Pine River, music education

Ethan Stute, Laporte, broadcast journalism

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments