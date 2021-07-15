CLC spring honors lists
Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: President’s List — Morgan Dabill, Claire Dahl, Alyssa Gravelle, Katherine Gravelle, Rylie Hirschey, Paige Linn. Dean’s List — Emma Cincoski, Faith Hamson
Hackensack: President’s List — Katherine Swanson and Richard Zwack
Longville: Dean’s List — Samantha Shepard
Outing: Dean’s List — Megan Muller, Taylor Paulsen
Pine River: President’s List — Olivia Adkins, Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Hanna Milham, Meranda Swenson, Ethan Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Annabelle Knapp, Maxx Laxen, Kyosuke Marcum, Hallie Milkam, Rylee Norman, Nolan Olivier, Ashley Parks, Anna Sechser, Sage Villnow, Malachi Wipper
Remer: President’s List — Kayleigh Horn, Alynza Welk
Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch
Walker: President’s List — Francesca Stewart
UND spring honors
The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students have made Dean’s List Honors (top 15 percent of enrollment): Sierra Monroe, Akeley; Emily Ward, Cass Lake; Wyatt Fink, Pine River; Joshua Lelwica, Pine River.
UND spring commencement
The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students graduated at spring commencement:
Sierra Monroe, Akeley, bachelor of science degree; Calvin Andrews, Walker, bachelor of general studies degree.
St. Cloud TCC spring honors
The following area students earned academic honors for the spring 2021 term at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
President’s List (4.0 GPA): Jennayea Paulson, Pine River.
Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA): Cynthia Tennier, Jenkins; and Jacob Shetka, Pine River.
Shenandoah Univ. graduate
Amy Johnson of Laporte was one of more than 1,200 students who celebrated their graduation in may at Shenandoah University, Winchester, VA. Established in 1875, Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. For more information visit su.edu.
UM-Morris graduation
Mitakamizi Liberty of Cass Lake, has received a bachelor of arts degree in biology at spring graduation from the University of Minnesota-Morris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.