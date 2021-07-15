CLC spring honors lists

Central Lakes  College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus: President’s List — Morgan Dabill, Claire Dahl, Alyssa Gravelle, Katherine Gravelle, Rylie Hirschey, Paige Linn. Dean’s  List — Emma Cincoski,  Faith Hamson

Hackensack: President’s List — Katherine Swanson and Richard Zwack

Longville: Dean’s List — Samantha Shepard

Outing: Dean’s List — Megan Muller, Taylor Paulsen

Pine River: President’s List — Olivia Adkins, Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Hanna Milham, Meranda Swenson, Ethan Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Annabelle Knapp, Maxx Laxen, Kyosuke Marcum,  Hallie Milkam, Rylee Norman, Nolan Olivier, Ashley Parks, Anna Sechser, Sage Villnow, Malachi Wipper

Remer: President’s List — Kayleigh Horn, Alynza Welk

Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch

Walker: President’s List — Francesca Stewart

UND spring honors

The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students have made Dean’s List Honors (top 15 percent of enrollment): Sierra Monroe, Akeley; Emily Ward, Cass Lake; Wyatt Fink, Pine River; Joshua Lelwica, Pine River.

UND spring commencement

The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students graduated at spring commencement:

Sierra Monroe, Akeley, bachelor of science degree; Calvin Andrews, Walker, bachelor of general studies degree.

St. Cloud TCC spring honors

The following area students earned academic honors for the spring 2021 term at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

President’s List (4.0 GPA): Jennayea Paulson, Pine River.

Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA): Cynthia Tennier, Jenkins; and Jacob Shetka, Pine River.

Shenandoah Univ. graduate

Amy Johnson of Laporte was one of more than 1,200 students who celebrated their graduation in may at Shenandoah University, Winchester, VA. Established in 1875, Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. For more information visit su.edu.

UM-Morris graduation

Mitakamizi Liberty of Cass Lake, has received a bachelor of arts degree in biology at spring graduation from the University of Minnesota-Morris.

