Northland College dean’s list

Northland College, Ashland, Wis., has named Bailey Wynn, a  senior from Backus, Minn., to the dean’s list for the winter 2021 term with a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

MSU-Mankato graduation

Mankato State University-Mankato has awarded the following degrees to area students:

Raul Garcia, WHA HS, BS in Integrated Advertising/Public Relations

Sarah Hawn, WHA HS,  MS in School Psychology

Cassandra Youso, Pequot Lakes HS, BA in Early Childhood Education non-licensure (summa cum laude)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments