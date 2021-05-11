Northland College dean’s list
Northland College, Ashland, Wis., has named Bailey Wynn, a senior from Backus, Minn., to the dean’s list for the winter 2021 term with a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
MSU-Mankato graduation
Mankato State University-Mankato has awarded the following degrees to area students:
Raul Garcia, WHA HS, BS in Integrated Advertising/Public Relations
Sarah Hawn, WHA HS, MS in School Psychology
Cassandra Youso, Pequot Lakes HS, BA in Early Childhood Education non-licensure (summa cum laude)
