Northwest Tech scholarships

The following local students recently earned scholarships from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji:

Jennifer Rudquist, Hackensack, medical coding, $500 from Paul Bunyan Communications.

Alyson Wicks, Longville, dental assisting, $1,000 from G.W. Neilson Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments