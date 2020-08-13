Benedictine College dean’s list

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan., announced that MaryGrace Welte of Pine River was named to the spring semester Dean’s List with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

UND names spring graduate

The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announced that Benjamin Swankler of Remer, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies.

Sullivan is CSS graduate

Kali Sullivan of Cass Lake recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. St. Scholastica is a 108 year-old private, independent college fouonded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.

