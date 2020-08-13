Benedictine College dean’s list
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan., announced that MaryGrace Welte of Pine River was named to the spring semester Dean’s List with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
UND names spring graduate
The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announced that Benjamin Swankler of Remer, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies.
Sullivan is CSS graduate
Kali Sullivan of Cass Lake recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. St. Scholastica is a 108 year-old private, independent college fouonded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
