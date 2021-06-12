U of M-Duluth dean’s list

Jensen Rice of Walker was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota-Duluth  Swenson College of Science and Engineering with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Jensen, a sophomore, is the son of Mike and Melanie Rice.

NDSU spring dean’s list

North Dakota State University, Fargo, announces the following local students were named to the spring dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical lab science; Annika Takkunen, nursing; Gabrielle E. Takkunen, nursing

Walker: Amelia Emery, geology; Matthew R. Koring, mechanical engineering.

UW-Superior dean’s list

Nicholas Ackerman of Pine River was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Alexandria Tech dean’s list

Alexandria Technical and Community College announced that Keenan Dahl of Backus was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or above.

SCSU spring dean’s list

St. Cloud State University has named the following area students to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list with a 3.75 or higher GPA.

Pine River: Jacquelyn Karnis, School of Health and Human Services, BS;  and Audrey Tulenchik, University College, liberal arts, BES.

