U of M-Duluth dean’s list
Jensen Rice of Walker was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Swenson College of Science and Engineering with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Jensen, a sophomore, is the son of Mike and Melanie Rice.
NDSU spring dean’s list
North Dakota State University, Fargo, announces the following local students were named to the spring dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical lab science; Annika Takkunen, nursing; Gabrielle E. Takkunen, nursing
Walker: Amelia Emery, geology; Matthew R. Koring, mechanical engineering.
UW-Superior dean’s list
Nicholas Ackerman of Pine River was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Alexandria Tech dean’s list
Alexandria Technical and Community College announced that Keenan Dahl of Backus was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or above.
SCSU spring dean’s list
St. Cloud State University has named the following area students to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list with a 3.75 or higher GPA.
Pine River: Jacquelyn Karnis, School of Health and Human Services, BS; and Audrey Tulenchik, University College, liberal arts, BES.
