UW-Eau Claire graduates

The University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, announces the following area students were awarded degrees in May:

Hackensack: Shelby Short, bachelor of science, geology.

Longville: Micah Link, bachelor of science, biology.

Walker: Edgar Ficke-Anderson, bachelor of science, biology.

Bethel University honors

Samantha Thomas, daughter of Joseph and Larae Thomas of Pillager, has been named to Bethel University, St. Paul, Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
