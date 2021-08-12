UM-Twin Cities dean’s list
Gwynavere Marcaccini, the daughter of Deryk and Heather Marcaccini, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Marcaccini attends high school in Maple Grove and is a post secondary student at the U of M. Her parents are the owners of Steamboat Bay Resort on Leech Lake.
Megan Rollman of Pine River was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, with a 3.66 or higher GPA. Rollman is a junior in the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Sciences.
UM-Duluth spring dean’s list
The following local students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 3.5 or higher GPA:
Backus: Ashley Nordlund, senior, mathematics; Hannah Nordlund, junior, French studies
Hackensack: Samuel Motzko, junior, mechanical engineering
Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching communication arts/literature
Walker: Brianna Raddatz, sophomore, biology
Jensen Rice, junior, pre-civil engineering
Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.