UM-Twin Cities dean’s list

Gwynavere Marcaccini, the daughter of Deryk and Heather Marcaccini, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Marcaccini attends high school in Maple Grove and is a post secondary student at the U of M. Her parents are the owners of Steamboat Bay Resort on Leech Lake.

Megan Rollman of Pine River was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, with a 3.66 or higher GPA. Rollman is a junior in the College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Sciences.

UM-Duluth spring dean’s list

The following local students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 3.5 or higher GPA:

Backus: Ashley Nordlund, senior, mathematics; Hannah Nordlund, junior, French studies

Hackensack: Samuel Motzko, junior, mechanical engineering

Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching communication arts/literature

Walker: Brianna Raddatz, sophomore, biology

Jensen Rice, junior, pre-civil engineering

Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments