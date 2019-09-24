College of St. Scholastica
Katherine Forrest, a nursing major from Hackensack, Minn., was named to the summer 2019 Dean’s List at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 GPA or above on a 4.0 scale.
