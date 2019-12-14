MSU-Mankato graduation
Minnesota State University, Mankato, will award graduate and undergraduate degrees to the following local students at graduation ceremonies Dec. 14:
Alexandria Murnane, Backus, bachelor’s degree, nursing, magna cum laude.
Katie Rubitschung, Hackensack, master of science degree, biology.
MSU-Moorhead graduation
Minnesota State University Moorhead willo award degrees to more than 500 students Dec. 19 at its fall commencement program. Area students include
Avery Cunningham, bachelor’s degree (speech/language/hearing science), Pine River.
Amy Wiese, bachelor’s degree (health services administration), Pine River.
