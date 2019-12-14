MSU-Mankato graduation

Minnesota State University, Mankato, will award graduate and undergraduate degrees to the following local students at graduation ceremonies Dec. 14:

Alexandria Murnane, Backus, bachelor’s degree, nursing, magna cum laude.

Katie Rubitschung, Hackensack, master of science degree, biology.

MSU-Moorhead graduation

Minnesota State University Moorhead willo award degrees to more than 500 students Dec. 19 at its fall commencement program.  Area students include

Avery Cunningham, bachelor’s degree (speech/language/hearing science), Pine River.

Amy Wiese, bachelor’s degree (health services administration), Pine River.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments