Northland College dean’s list

Northland College, Ashland, Wis., announces that Bailey Wynn of Backus, a senior at Northland, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 term. To qualify, full-time students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a C.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments