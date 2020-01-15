UW-Madison fall dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, 2019-2020 academic year, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Connor Link, College of Engineering, Longville.
Sissel Anderson, College of Engineering, Outing.
UM-Duluth fall dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, 2019-2020 academic year, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth:
Backus: Ashley Nordlund, mathematics
Cass Lake: Julianna Fernandez, biology; Patricia Frazer, social work
Hackensack: Emma Young, civil engineering
Outing: Abrial Schellinger, pre-communication sci/disorder
Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, pre-teaching communic. arts/lit; Jonah Lawrence, graphic design; Luke Sechser, music education
Remer: Blayne Prochaska, civil engineering; Jacklyn Robinson, biology.
Walker: Jensen Rice, pre-civil engineering; Sarah Scott, interdisciplinary studies; Jacob Wolfe, chemical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.