UW-Madison fall dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, 2019-2020 academic year, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Connor Link, College of Engineering, Longville.

Sissel Anderson, College of Engineering, Outing.

UM-Duluth fall dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, 2019-2020 academic year, at the University of  Minnesota-Duluth:

Backus: Ashley Nordlund, mathematics

Cass Lake: Julianna Fernandez, biology; Patricia Frazer, social work

Hackensack: Emma Young, civil engineering

Outing: Abrial Schellinger, pre-communication sci/disorder

Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, pre-teaching communic. arts/lit; Jonah Lawrence, graphic design; Luke Sechser, music education

Remer: Blayne Prochaska, civil engineering; Jacklyn Robinson, biology.

Walker: Jensen Rice, pre-civil engineering; Sarah Scott, interdisciplinary studies; Jacob Wolfe, chemical engineering.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments