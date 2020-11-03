NTC awards scholarships
Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, recently awarded Workforce Development Scholarships to 45 students enrolled in programs that support in-demand careers. They include the following area students:
Illeana Brown, health science, Bena; Jennifer Rudquist, medical coding, Hackensack; Payton Week, medical coding, Longville; Ciana Campbell, health science, Longville.
