NTC awards scholarships

Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, recently awarded  Workforce Development Scholarships to 45 students enrolled in programs that support in-demand careers. They include the following area students:

Illeana Brown, health science, Bena; Jennifer Rudquist, medical coding, Hackensack; Payton Week, medical coding, Longville; Ciana Campbell, health science, Longville.

