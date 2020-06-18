MSU-Moorhead dean’s list

Minnesota State University Moorhead has released the spring semester dean’s list for students with a 3.25 GPA or higher. The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Erin Blake, Laporte (Bemidji HS), social studies; Tyler Duclos, Walker (WHA HS), advertising and public relations; Sara McGregor, Akeley (WHA HS), paralegal; Erin Tooker, Akeley (Nevis HS), elementary inclusive education; Madison Trowbridge, Pine River (Pine River-Backus HS), music education; Cassandra Youso, Pine River (Pequot Lakes HS), early childhood education.

UW-Madison spring dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison released the spring semester dean’s list, which includes two area students:

Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Sissel Anderson, Outing, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.

Itasca CC spring dean’s list

Sara  Artley of Walker was named to the spring semester dean’s list, with honors (3.25-3.49 GPA), at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids.

