MSU-Moorhead dean’s list
Minnesota State University Moorhead has released the spring semester dean’s list for students with a 3.25 GPA or higher. The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Erin Blake, Laporte (Bemidji HS), social studies; Tyler Duclos, Walker (WHA HS), advertising and public relations; Sara McGregor, Akeley (WHA HS), paralegal; Erin Tooker, Akeley (Nevis HS), elementary inclusive education; Madison Trowbridge, Pine River (Pine River-Backus HS), music education; Cassandra Youso, Pine River (Pequot Lakes HS), early childhood education.
UW-Madison spring dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison released the spring semester dean’s list, which includes two area students:
Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Sissel Anderson, Outing, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Itasca CC spring dean’s list
Sara Artley of Walker was named to the spring semester dean’s list, with honors (3.25-3.49 GPA), at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.