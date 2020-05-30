MSU-Mankato graduation

Minnesota State University, Mankato, awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees with a special website May 9, the day when the three traditional graduation ceremonies would have been scheduled.

Joshua Schuck, Pine River, earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

Nicole Bruns, Walker, earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Michael Ferris, Lake George (Park Rapids HS graduate), earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

Sarah Hawn, Hillsboro (WHA HS graduate), earned a masters degree in school psychology.

Andrew Larsen, Moorhead (WHA HS graduate),  earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in speech/language/hearing science.

Madisson Larson, Bemidji (Laporte HS graduate), earned bachelors’ degrees in athletic training and exercise science.

Sara McGregor, Akeley (WHA HS graduate), earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in paralegal.

Tschida honored by St. Mary’s

Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida of Pine River and a student at St. Mary’s University, Winona, was recently honored for his academic achievements. Jacob received the Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence (Philosophy).

