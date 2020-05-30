MSU-Mankato graduation
Minnesota State University, Mankato, awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees with a special website May 9, the day when the three traditional graduation ceremonies would have been scheduled.
Joshua Schuck, Pine River, earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management.
Nicole Bruns, Walker, earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Michael Ferris, Lake George (Park Rapids HS graduate), earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.
Sarah Hawn, Hillsboro (WHA HS graduate), earned a masters degree in school psychology.
Andrew Larsen, Moorhead (WHA HS graduate), earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in speech/language/hearing science.
Madisson Larson, Bemidji (Laporte HS graduate), earned bachelors’ degrees in athletic training and exercise science.
Sara McGregor, Akeley (WHA HS graduate), earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in paralegal.
Tschida honored by St. Mary’s
Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida of Pine River and a student at St. Mary’s University, Winona, was recently honored for his academic achievements. Jacob received the Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence (Philosophy).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.