Local student on dean’s list
Andrew Nelson, a freshman communications major from Cass Lake, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
M State CTC honors lists
Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces its spring President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA) honors:
Backus: Anthony Brunhuber, President’s List; Kayla Griffith, Dean’s List.
Hackensack: Angela Johnson, President’s List.
Pine River: Michael Flowers, President’s List.
Walker: Colton Jacob, Dean’s List.
St. Scholastica dean’s list
MacKenzie MacFarlane, a senior graduate majoring in Organizational Leadership with a Marketing minor from Walker, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
MacFarlane, the daughter of MaryBeth Hansen, had a GPA of 3.75.
UW-Madison dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2020-2021.
Longville: Connor Link, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Outing: Sissel Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
