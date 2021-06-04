Local student on dean’s list

Andrew Nelson, a freshman communications major from Cass Lake, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

M State CTC honors lists

Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces its spring President’s List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA) honors:

Backus: Anthony Brunhuber, President’s List; Kayla Griffith, Dean’s List.

Hackensack: Angela Johnson, President’s List.

Pine River: Michael Flowers, President’s List.

Walker: Colton Jacob, Dean’s List.

St. Scholastica dean’s list

MacKenzie MacFarlane, a senior graduate majoring in Organizational Leadership with a Marketing minor from Walker, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

MacFarlane, the daughter of MaryBeth Hansen, had a GPA of 3.75.

UW-Madison dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2020-2021.

Longville: Connor Link, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Outing: Sissel Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments