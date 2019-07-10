UM-Crookston spring graduate

Neka Davis of Laporte graduated in spring 2019 from the University of Minnesota-Crookston with a bachelor of science degree in animal science.

Saint Mary’s dean’s list

The following undergraduates were named to the second semester Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University, Winona, with a GPA of 3.6 or higher: Konrad Bueckers, son of John and Jessie Bueckers, and Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida, both of Pine River.

UND spring commencement

Sarah Pennel of Laporte graduated magna cum laude this spring from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, with a bachelor’s of science in education degree (elementary education; second major, early childhood).

St. Cloud State dean’s list

Gabe Osburnsen, Longville, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list with a 3.75 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale. Gabe is majorng in English in the College of Liberal Arts.

Central Lakes College grads

Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, announces that the following students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

Backus: Morgan Dabill; Eldon Eastvold; Tia Ford; Kaitlin Hockett; Kathryne Hudson

Pillager: Gregory Gentry II; Jennifer Grondahl; Kailynn Heide; Brooke Holsapple; Anthony Horak; Thor Johnson; Jenifer Kappler; Angela Masurka; Brian Twiss

Pine River: Ally Armstrong; Emma Armstrong; Kendra Brasel; Gabrialla Heck; Shayna Moore; Elijah O’Dell; Sara Poehler; Breanna Rhodes; Courtney Rock

Remer: Meg Myers

Walker: Amelia Emery; Alaina Taylor; Karen Zierden

CLC is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota state Colleges and Universities system, serving about 5,400 students annually.

