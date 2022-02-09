MnState-Mankato dean’s list

Minnesota State University, Mankato, announces the fall semester academic high honor and honor lists. (High honor list: 4.0 GPA. Honor list: 3.5-3.99 GPA.)

High honor list: Abby VanDien, Hackensack.

Honor list: Dane Sepin, Boy River; and Jackson Gafkjen, Remer.

Northwest Tech dean’s list

Northwestern Technical College, Bemidji  announces its fall semester dean’s list honors. The following area students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher:

Cass Lake: Dustin McDougle, electrical construction; and Mariah Reyes, health care administration and medical coding.

Pine River: Jessica Anderson, medical coding.

Remer: Jack Slagle, electrical construction.

Walker: Kylie Borwege, health science; Jacob Deling, electrical construction; Jacob Krueckeberg, residential plumbing and heating.

