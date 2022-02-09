Student News staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 9, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MnState-Mankato dean’s listMinnesota State University, Mankato, announces the fall semester academic high honor and honor lists. (High honor list: 4.0 GPA. Honor list: 3.5-3.99 GPA.)High honor list: Abby VanDien, Hackensack.Honor list: Dane Sepin, Boy River; and Jackson Gafkjen, Remer.Northwest Tech dean’s listNorthwestern Technical College, Bemidji announces its fall semester dean’s list honors. The following area students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher:Cass Lake: Dustin McDougle, electrical construction; and Mariah Reyes, health care administration and medical coding.Pine River: Jessica Anderson, medical coding.Remer: Jack Slagle, electrical construction.Walker: Kylie Borwege, health science; Jacob Deling, electrical construction; Jacob Krueckeberg, residential plumbing and heating. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student News Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Dean's List List Education University Honor Semester Gpa Coding Construction Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jay Kennedy Lorraine Schmitz Gerald 'Jerry' Roeser Outing cabin fire results in one arrest Ann Collins Latest e-Edition Feb. 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
